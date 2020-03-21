Jason Lee White, 40, of Grand Valley passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020.
Jason was born on Sept. 28, 1979, in Titusville to the late Gary Sr. and Diane (Halsted) White.
He was a graduate of Titusville High School.
Jason was a gamer who enjoyed challenging his friends online. He loved his dogs and nieces and nephews.
He is survived by a brother, Gary White, Jr. and his wife, Amanda, of Titusville; a niece, Cheyenne White, of Titusville; four nephews, Gary White III, Dakota White, Colorado White and Phoenix White, all of Titusville; and a half-brother and half-sister.
Jason was preceded in death by a sister, Shelly White, who died in infancy.
No services are being observed.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16354.
If you would like to leave a condolence for the family go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.