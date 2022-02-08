Victor William Cochran Sr., 85, of Justin, Texas, passed away on Jan. 29, 2022 in Denton. He was born on July 11, 1936 in Hydetown, Pa., to Charles Delmar and Maime (Maryott) Cochran.
He served in the U.S. Army from 1959 to 1962 and was honorably discharged. He married Mary Ella Denham in Clymer, New York on Jan. 23, 1965.
He retired from Trinity Industries, where he was a layout man and welder. He was good at working with his hands and could fix most anything, but most of all he was an accomplished carpenter. He always put his family first and enjoyed every moment that he was able to spend with his grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife, Mary (Denham) Cochran; daughters, Debra Sue (Cochran) Morten and her husband, Leif-Erik, of Norway, and Tammy Arlene Cochran, of Justin; son, Victor Cochran Jr. and his wife, Susan. of Denton; two granddaughters, Mackenzie (Cochran) Ramirez and Ida Morten; three grandsons, Ethan Cochran, Daniel Morten and Evan Cochran; one great-grandson, Wesley Ramirez, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother and father; sisters, Vivian (Cochran) Vanderhoff, Annette (Cochran) Koonter, Elaine (Cochran) Anthony and Rosalie (Cochran) Biernacki, and brothers, Charles Cochran, Lyle Cochran and Eugene Cochran.
Funeral services were held at the Gospel Light Baptist Church at 341 N. Dorman Street in Roanoke, Texas on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022 at 2 p.m. Interment will be held at a later date at the Dallas/Ft. Worth National Cemetery.
