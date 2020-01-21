Larrie E. Bancroft 74, of Willoughby, Ohio and a winter resident of Estero, Florida, died Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 at his residence in Florida. He was born August 4, 1945 in Union City, a son of the late George and Lois (Graham) Bancroft. He had been a winter resident of Estero since 2011.
After graduating high school he attended a technical school for electronics in Erie. He established his own business and owned and operated B and B Copiers, Inc. offering sales and service for copy machines.
He attended the Estero United Methodist Church.
Larrie is survived by his loving wife, Carol M. Bancroft; son, Mark E. Bancroft, of Mentor, Ohio; daughter, Vicki L. Pozzuto and her husband, Peter, of Kirtland, Ohio; two brothers, George Bancroft (Roberta), of Centerville, Pa. and Keithe Bancroft (Erna), of Centerville; his sister, Bonnie Bradish (Bob), of Cambridge Springs. Also surviving are five loving grandchildren, Peter Pozzuto, Michael Pozzuto, Alexis Pozzuto, Samantha Bancroft and Blake Bancroft.
A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held later at the Estero United Methodist Church. Additional services are being scheduled for later this year in Willoughby, Ohio and will be announced.
To sign his guest register or to leave online condolences please visit Shikanyfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are being handled by Shikany’s Bonita Funeral Home Family Owned and Operated Since 1978 (239) 992-4982.
