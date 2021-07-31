Donald L. “Pent” Burt, Jr., 80, of Pleasantville, passed away on Wednesday morning July 28, 2021 at the Titusville Area Hospital shortly after his arrival there.
Don was born on Feb. 4, 1941 at Pithole, a son of the late Donald and Kathryn Sopher Burt.
Don was a graduate of the Pleasantville High School, Class of 1960. He had been employed at Vertical Seal for a number of years, from where he retired.
Don had attended the Shamburg Christian Church of God, where he volunteered his time for church needs. He was a giving person and also offered his help to anyone in need.
He enjoyed watching football and baseball, especially the Steelers and Pirates. He enjoyed playing baseball in his earlier years.
Don enjoyed deer hunting, his home, being outdoors and his morning walks to Miller Farm.
He is survived by three sisters, Barb Burt ,of Warren, Kay Nuttall and Debra Beightol, both of Pleasantville, and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Joseph E. Burt, and two brothers-in-law, Greg Beightol and Donald Nuttall.
Family and friends may attend a memorial service at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021 at the Shamburg Christian Church of God, 15995 Rouseville Road, Pleasantville, Pa. 16341 with Pastor Fred Fry officiating.
The family asks that memorials be made to the Shamburg Christian Church of God or to the Pleasantville Volunteer Fire Department.
The Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16354 is in charge of arrangements.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, visit garrettfuneralhomeinc.com
