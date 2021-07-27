Ethel Jane Frazier, of Bank Street, Titusville, unexpectedly passed at her home and went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, in the early morning of July 23, 2021.
She was born on Feb. 13, 1920, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of Charles and Ida (Krepps) Livenspire. About a year and half later, her family moved to Spartansburg, where she lived and attended school in Spartansburg, graduating in 1939.
Jane, as she was known by all, came to Titusville in 1940 to work at the Silk Mill. Jane also worked at the Orpheum Theater.
She met Clyde Burton Frazier and they were married on Feb. 13, 1942. They had over 56 years of a loving marriage before his passing on May 26, 1998.
She had no concerns of being born and married on Friday the 13th. She embraced it as good luck.
In 1943, she, her newborn daughter and mother-in-law maintained the home until her husband returned several years later from his overseas tour of service in WWII.
She was a member of the Titusville First Baptist Church, where she sang in the choir and served in several offices as Deaconess, ABW president and secretary of the Sunday School Service Class. The Lord was always in her life and showed her family the way to a life with Jesus.
Jane was a homemaker and loved being with her dear family, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed cooking for family get-togethers, sewing, gardening and visits from her great-grand dogs, Marley and Max.
Jane also loved to travel, with trips coast to coast and cruises with her sisters including a trip to Hawaii. Her love for all was infectious. She would always lift your spirits and make you forget your troubles. A favorite pastime was being a greeter for the OC&T where she waved from her porch to welcome all train riders to Titusville. The OC&T honored her many times and she loved them as family.
She was also proud and thankful of being 101 years young and counted each day and month that the Lord gave her in every waking moment.
Survivors include two sons, Donald D. Frazier and wife, Darlene, and William C. Frazier and wife, Lori, all of Titusville, and her very special best friend, Carol Hauptman, of Titusville; grandchildren, Christine West and husband, Terry, of Titusville, James Preston, of Pittsburgh, Stephen Preston and wife, Wenda, of Waterford, Dale Preston and wife, Laura, of Centerville, Alane Hresko and husband, Joseph, of Baltimore, Maryland, Kevin Frazier, of Ashburn, Virginia, Trevor Frazier and wife, Julie, of Westminster, Maryland, and Katheryn Frazier, of Titusville; great-grandchildren, Anna and Benaiah West, of Titusville, Maria, Rachel, and Andrew Preston, of Waterford, Sydney, Cecile, and Michael Preston, of Centerville, Ava, River and Sky Hresko, of Baltimore, Maryland, and Isabella Frazier, of Westminster, Maryland.
She is also survived by son-in-law, Scott Preston and his wife, Lila, along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Jane was proceeded in death by her mother-in-law, Katheryn H. Frazier, dear husband, Clyde, daughter, Dian Kay Preston and granddaughter, Elizabeth Jane Preston; four sisters and four brothers, Lola Rose, Ruth Foster, Helen Toby, and Dorothy Burrows, Charles (Eugene), Russell, Daniel, and John Livenspire.
In her last written words to the family during the pandemic, she wrote:
“Since we were plagued with the coronavirus, we missed all of our ‘Good Times’ together. I want to say goodbye and God Bless to all, because we couldn’t see each other to say … Good-Bye.”
Mother … Gramma Jane, we are saddened and our hearts are heavy with our loss, but we rejoice in your love and look forward to the day we can be together again. Thank you for your guidance, love and care. Your family.
Family and friends may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home Inc., 303 N. Washington St. on Wednesday, from 1 to 3 p.m., at which time a funeral service will be conducted, with Terry West, Sr. officiating.
Interment will be at Woodlawn Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Dian Preston Camp Judson Scholarship Fund, 18736 Erie St., Centerville, Pa. 16404 or to the OC&T Railroad, 117 N. Franklin St., Titusville, Pa. 16354
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
