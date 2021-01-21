Mr. Brian McGarvie, 55, of Warren, passed away on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021 at Warren General Hospital.
Brian was born on March 30, 1965 in Titusville, to the late William C. and Clarice Lammers McGarvie. He married Vicky Gratkowski on Aug. 26, 2000.
He graduated from Titusville High School, Class of 1984.
Brian worked as a general contractor, specializing in painting and drywall for a number of years.
He was a social member of Cleo J. Ross Post 368 American Legion and the former Titusville PNA Club.
Brian enjoyed NASCAR, fishing, camping, being outdoors, working on cars and loved being with his family, especially his children and grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife, Vicky, of Charleston, South Carolina; Kirstie McGarvie and wife Andrea, Heather McGarvie and companion Toran Lockey and Brianna McGarvie all of Charleston, South Carolina; three grandchildren, Scarlett Lockey, Keenan McGarvie and soon to be born Brian McGarvie; two brothers, William “Bill” McGarvie of Titusville and Richard McGarvie and wife, Brenda, of Summerville, South Carolina; two sisters, Linda Halfast, of Titusville and Kathy Nicholson, of Warren, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Brian was preceded in death by a brother, John McGarvie, and two brothers-in-law, Clifford Halfast and Thomas Nicholson.
No public calling hours will be observed. Services will be private to the family.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
