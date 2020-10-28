Karen E. Kelly, 67, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020 at UH Richmond Medical Center in Cleveland, Ohio.
She had been a resident of Titusville and, most recently, Lake Point Rehabilitation in Conneaut, Ohio since February.
Karen was born on Oct. 8, 1953, in Cooperstown, to the late James and Geraldine (Deeter) Matlock. She married James G. Kelly on June 26, 1993. He preceded her in death on Feb. 12, 2019.
She was a homemaker. She enjoyed making crafts, playing computer games, cooking and baking.
Karen is survived by a daughter, Zena Halsted and companion, Dennis Kilgore, of Titusville; a son, John Halsted and wife, Tina, of Centerville; five step-children, Eric Walters, of Titusville, Nathan Walters and wife, Stephanie, of Titusville, Joseph Kelly and wife, Tammy, of Titusville, Tara Kelly, of Franklin, Justin Reynolds and wife, Katie, of Titusville; a brother, Roger Matlock and wife Pansy, of Dempseytown, and numerous grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a grandson, Brian Halsted, and a step-brother.
No services are being observed.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home. If you would like to leave a condolence for the family go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
