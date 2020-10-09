Doris Ellen Foltz, 83, of Spartansburg, passed away Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 7, 2020, at the Marquette Hospice House in Meadville.
Doris was born on Aug. 17, 1937, in Titusville, a daughter of the late Homer and Lillian Robertson Slagle. She was married to Warren Foltz, who preceded her in death on March 18, 2007.
She was employed at the former Cherry Hill, Ethan Allen Furniture in Union City, from where she had retired.
Doris was a member of the Centerville United Methodist Church. She enjoyed working with crafts, spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and golfing.
Doris is survived by three sons; Timothy Foltz and wife, Cathy, of Palm Harbor, Florida, Eric Foltz and wife, Belinda, of Spartansburg, and Ken Foltz and fiancée, Holly, of Wilmington, North Carolina; a daughter, Karen Standley and husband, Tom, of Kalispell, Montana; a son-in-law, Richard Weagraff, of Mt. Airy, North Carolina; nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; a brother, Don Slagle and wife, Sue, of Titusville; a sister-in-law, Mary Alice “Tootie” Slagle, of Florida, and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Tammy Weagraff and a brother, Barry Slagle.
Friends may call at the Centerville United Methodist Church, 18679 Erie St., Centerville on Sunday, Oct. 11 from 2 to 4 p.m., at which time the funeral service will be conducted.
Interment will be in Oakdale Cemetery, Mt. Airy, North Carolina
The Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16354 is in charge of arrangements.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, visit garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
