Samuel D. Birtciel, 75, of Titusville passed away on Monday evening, September 26, 2022, at St. Vincent Hospital in Erie.
Sam was born on July 19, 1947, in Titusville to the late Oliver and Stephanie (Bliznesky) Birtciel. He married Crescent Kurtic on December 21, 1968, at St. Titus Church.
He was a graduate of St. Joseph’s Academy in 1965.
Sam served in the US Air Force and was a veteran of the Vietnam War. He entered the service on November 15, 1965, where he was a fuel specialist until his honorary discharge on February 28, 1969, with the rank of Sergeant.
He was employed as a foreman with Cyclops Specialty Steel Corporation for over 20 years.
Sam was an avid nature lover. He spent many years hunting deer and turkey along the hillsides of Oil Creek with his brothers Lodge and Will. In his younger days Sam enjoyed downhill skiing and photography. Sam also enjoyed his daily morning coffee with his buddies at Drake Well. Besides his wife Cres, Sam’s greatest joys were spending time with his adoptive son Sam Jr. and his grandchildren.
He is survived by his loving wife Cres of 54 years; a daughter, Stacey Swanson and husband Dana of Little Rock, AR; adopted son, Samuel J. Birtciel Jr. of Titusville; his grandchildren, Benjamin Swanson and wife Jecca, Maxwell Swanson, Griffin Swanson, Emily Hubbard and husband Keith; great-grandchildren, Theodore and Kennedy Hubbard; a brother, Matthew Birtciel and wife Patricia; brother-in-law, Bob Dillemuth; and several nieces and nephews.
Sam was preceded in death by a son, Samuel J. Birtciel, Sr.; a brother, Walter “Lodge” Birtciel; and a sister-in-law, Darleen Dillemuth.
Per Sam’s wishes no services or calling hours will be observed.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Anna Shelter 1555 East 10th St., Erie, PA 16511.
Funeral arrangements are be conducted by the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, PA 16354. If you would like to leave a condolence for the family go to garrettfunealhomeinc.com.
