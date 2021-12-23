Linda Z. Daniels, 71, of Grand Valley passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, at her home.
Linda was born on July 25, 1950, in Titusville to the late Claude R. and Virginia (Southall) Daniels.
She was a graduate of Titusville High School, Class of 1968.
Linda was formerly employed as a secretary for Dr. Rosen, Dr. Flynn, Dr. Bruno and most recently at Henderson Electric.
She is survived by her companion of 22 years, Gail “Gabby” Henderson, of Grand Valley; a daughter, Amy Fiele, of Ashland, Nebraska; a granddaughter, Molly Fiele, of Omaha, Nebraska; two sisters, Claudene Ehrhart, of Titusville, and Kerrie Logan and husband, Samuel, of Titusville; a brother, Kenneth Daniels, of Meadville, and two nieces and three nephews.
A private memorial service is being conducted for the family by Rev. William Hopkins.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Liver or Kidney Foundations, as well as to Benson Memorial Library, 213 N. Franklin St., Titusville, Pa. 16354.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16354. If you would like to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
