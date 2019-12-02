Mildred “Millie” I. Warden, 94, of Saegertown, formerly of the Townville area, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, in Sarasota, Florida.
Millie was born at the family farm in Tryonville, on Oct. 21, 1925, a daughter of the late Neal and Carrie (Culp) Drake.
On Sept. 27. 1941, Millie married Earl Warden in Youngstown, Ohio; he preceded her in death on Sept. 30, 1998.
She was a member of Twelve Apostles Lutheran Church, Saegertown.
Millie lived and worked on the family dairy farm for 75 years. At the age of 12 she began regularly hunting with her father, Neal, and continued hunting for the next 70 years. Millie and Earl enjoyed traveling together and were fortunate to have visited 46 states and spent 63 winters in Englewood, Florida, where they loved to fish. Over the years Millie had been a member of Eastern Star Chapter 300, the Friendship Club of Englewood, Florida, and an Associate Member of the Women’s Club of Townville.
Millie is survived by a daughter Vicky Simmons, three grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, a close friend and companion Bob Reithmiller, of Punxsutawney, and many nieces and nephews, including James Warden and his wife SuzAnn, of Centerville.
In addition to her parents and her husband Earl of 57 years, Millie was preceded in death by a brother Raymond Drake and two nephews.
Family and friends are invited to call Friday, from noon to 2 p.m., at Twelve Apostles Lutheran Church, 358 Euclid Ave., Saegertown, where services will follow at 2 p.m., with Rev. Mark Fischer, pastor, officiating.
Millie will be laid to rest next to her husband, Earl, in Kingsley Cemetery, Townville.
Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.
Arrangements are under the direction of Stephen P. Minzer Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 330 Broad St., Saegertown.
Share a memory or condolence, at miznerfuneralhome.com.
