Wyllys Clark “Bill” More passed away on Oct. 2, 2021 at Wesbury United Methodist Retirement Community in Meadville, where he’d been a resident since 2017.
He was born on Dec. 20, 1920, the son of James Philo and Julia Clark More and lived nearly his entire life in Centerville.
He graduated from Colestock High School in Titusville in 1940. He served with the U.S. Army during WWII, and answered a second call to duty during the Korean Conflict. He served proudly, but humbly, keeping his time as a soldier and his wartime experiences private.
He married Mary Patricia Horony on Nov. 16, 1946 and together they raised a family of four children. As a resident of the Centerville community, he continued his commitment to serve and actively supported the Centerville Volunteer Fire Department, served terms as a councilman for the Centerville Borough, and was a member of the Centerville United Methodist Church.
He retired in 1983 after 32 years with Universal Cyclops Specialty Steel Division in Titusville. In his retirement, he enjoyed his love of the outdoors and spent time hunting, hiking, or just sitting quietly in nature. He also enjoyed spending time in his garden, or playing an occasional game of golf with friends.
He loved his home and its rural country setting. As an avid hunter and sportsman, he was drawn to “forest and field” and spent hours there, always respectful of the law, property, and the game he pursued. In as much as he sought the solitude of the outdoors, he also loved being with his family and looked forward to gatherings with everyone present, whether it be an evening bonfire, or Thanksgiving with everyone at the family home.
Mr. More was preceded in death by his four siblings, and his wife Pat, who died on Nov. 17, 2016, the day after their 17th wedding anniversary. He was devoted to his wife and spent the last few years of her life as her caregiver, even giving up the outdoors to care for her. That was the kind of man he was.
He is survived by his four children; Patricia More Koeneke (Steve), James Michael More (Carol), Wyllys Clark More Jr., and Timothy Jack More (Ginny), six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Wyllys Clark More was a man of quiet dignity, finding a contentedness in living his life “in the present,” never giving in to the burdens of the past, nor worries about the future. To those who knew him, he was a special man. He’ll be sadly missed, but fondly remembered by all.
No public visitation will be observed.
Donations in Mr. More’s memory may be made to the Trustee Fund at the Centerville United Methodist Church, 18679 Erie Street, Centerville, Pa. 16404.
The Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16354 is in charge of arrangements.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, visit garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
