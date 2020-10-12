Ms. Elna M. “Elle” Tyler, 92, formerly of Titusville and Norwich, Connecticut, passed away in the afternoon of Monday, Oct. 5, 2020 in Oil City.
Elle was born on April 15, 1928 to the late Howard E. and Clarissa Chapman Morris.
Elle was an active member of her community. She was a member of the Titusville First
United Methodist Church and the Titusville Lioness Club. She also volunteered with the Red Cross, Titusville Hospital Auxiliary and Toys for Tots.
In addition to her parents, Elle was preceded in death by a sister, Judith Morris Bordeleau.
No public services are planned. Inurnment will be at Comstock Cemetery in Montville, Connecticut.
Memorial contributions may be made to the ASPCA, as animals were one of Elle’s greatest passions.
If you wish to leave your condolences, please do so at garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
