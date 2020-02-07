Steven F. Kunz, 62, of Centerville, passed away Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 5, 2020 at his residence.
Steve was born on Oct. 21, 1957 in Titusville, a son of Dorothy Proper Kunz and the late Merlin F. Kunz.
He was a graduate of Titusville High School, class of 1975. He had been self-employed for a number of years as a truck driver for the logging industry and also for Blue Ox Timber Company.
Steve enjoyed driving his 1969 Camaro, as well as working on his other cars and tractors. He was a former drag racer and performed in many tractor pulls. He enjoyed watching NASCAR and NHRA, spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren, previous trips to Wyoming and farming.
Steve is survived by his companion, Karen Bickel, of Centerville; his mother, Dorothy Kunz, of Centerville; three children, Sam Beichner and husband, Chris, of, Zelienople, Jill Urey and husband, Charlie, of Titusville, and Justin Kunz, of Pittsburgh; four grandchildren, Maddalyn, Lauren, Thomas and Ruby Beichner; two sisters, Ronda DeLao and husband, Joe, of Titusville and Brenda Marvin and husband, Jack, of Centerville; an aunt, Betty Prather, of Titusville; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home 303 N. Washington St. Titusville, Pa. on Monday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at which time the funeral service will be conducted with Mr. Collins Fyock officiating.
Interment will be in Union Cemetery.
The family asks that memorials be made to Hospice of Crawford County, 417 N. Monroe St. Titusville, Pa. 16354.
