Mr. Jeffery A. Price, 52, of Titusville, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2019, at his home after an extended illness.
He was born in Titusville on Feb. 8, 1967, to Rachel Eldred Walters and the late Robert J. Price Sr.
Jeff graduated from Titusville High School, Class of 1985.
He married Glenda Steadman on Sept. 16, 1989, in Titusville.
Jeff worked at Chanel Lock in Meadville for 18 years, and previously at Charter Plastics for 10 years.
He enjoyed going metal detecting, especially at Presque Isle in Erie; and hunting and fishing.
Jeff is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Glenda Price; a daughter, Amber Price; a son, Tyler Price, all of Titusville; two nephews, Shane Steadman, of Titusville, and Joshua Price, of Centerville; mother, Rachel Walters, of Titusville; and a brother, Robert J. Price Jr. and wife, Teresa, of Hydetown.
He was preceded in death by his father, and step-father Marvin Walters.
No public services will be observed.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Hydetown Volunteer Fire Department, 12666 Main St., Titusville, PA, 16354. Condolences can be made to the family at garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, PA, 16354.
