Mrs. Caroline V. Anthony, 70, of Spartansburg, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021 at the Titusville Area Hospital after an extended illness.
Caroline was born on Aug. 1, 1951 in North Carolina to the late Kenneth Vanderhoff and Ruby Shoemaker. She married Robert L. Anthony in 1971. He preceded in her in death on Jan. 19, 1981.
She was a graduate of Titusville High School.
Caroline worked for many years as a driver for the Amish community.
She was a former member of the Community Bible Church in Tryonville.
She enjoyed, sewing, fishing, her pet dogs and being with her family and friends.
Caroline is survived by her two children, Roberta L. Rice and husband, Michael, of Meadville, and David H. Anthony, of Spartansburg; eight grandchildren, Brandy Hasbrouck, Yvonne White, Erin White, Daryl R. White, Sherry White, James Rice II, Sarah Rice and Robert W. Anthony; four great-grandchildren, Aubrey Boyce, Olivia Rice, Michael Rice and Karter Anthony; a brother, Jerry Shoemaker, of Lady Smith, Wisconsin, and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
She was preceded in death by two sons, Kenneth K. Anthony and Daryl White; an infant granddaughter, Caroline L. Anthony; her maternal grandparents who raised her from an early age, Daniel and Genevieve Shoemaker; paternal grandparents, Leroy and Jennie Vanderhoff; and a sister, Betty Vanderhoff.
No public calling hours will be observed.
Memorial contributions can be made to Member-to-Member REC c/o Associated Charities, 409 E Central Ave., Titusville, Pa. 16354.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfuneralhomein.com.
