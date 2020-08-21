Archie L. Rosenburgh Jr., 74, of Grand Valley, passed away on Wednesday morning, Aug. 19, 2020, at his home.
Archie was born on Feb. 28, 1946 in Grand Valley, a son of the late Archie and Florence Fidler Rosenburgh. He married Faith Hurst on May 14, 1968.
Archie was a graduate of Youngsville High School. He was a veteran, having served in the U.S. Army.
He was last employed at the former Queen Cutlery in Titusville.
Archie enjoyed hunting, fishing and the outdoors. He and his wife also enjoyed visiting flea markets.
Archie is survived by his wife, Faith, of Grand Valley; five children, Marie Brawley, of Erie, Archie L. Rosenburgh III and wife, Florence, of West Virginia, Dixie Baker, of Corry, Jenny Shirley, of Virginia, and Andrew Rosenburgh, of Grand Valley; 16 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; three sisters, Carol Hunt, of Elgin, Maxine Robison, of Erie, and Nancy Kerr and husband, Gary, of Grand Valley, and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Howard and Kenneth Rosenburgh, and two sisters, Marjorie Bennefield and Dorothy Tucker.
Friends may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville on Sunday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be on Monday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
Interment will be in Sanford Cemetery.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.