Kathleen (Kathy) Paonessa Obert, 69 of Titusville, was received into the loving arms of Christ on May 7, 2022. After a courageous battle with cancer, she passed at home surrounded by family.
Kathy was born on Sept. 23, 1952, in Niagara Falls New York, to the late Salvator L. and Mary G. Viverito Paonessa.
She graduated from Niagara Falls High School, Class of 1970. She received her bachelors degree in education from Villa Maria College in Erie, and a masters in education at Edinboro University. She married her best friend and rock, Eric Obert, on Oct. 25, 1975.
Kathy was a schoolteacher at St. Titus School for several years and, prior to taking her final teaching position at Union City Elementary as a reading specialist, Kathy had the joy of staying at home to raise her four beloved children. Kathy loved spending time with her family and 13 grandchildren. She was also passionate about travel and her home garden.
She is survived by her husband, Eric, of Titusville; four children, Maria Good and husband, Chris, of Fairview, Joanna Richard and husband, Tyler, of Warren, Andrea Obert and fiancé, Jeff Campbell, of Erie, and Stephen Obert and wife, Nikki, of Edinboro; 13 grandchildren and one in heaven, Cora, Aubrey, Jesse, and Josephine Good, of Fairview, Wesley, Bennet, Marcella, Charlotte, and Lucia Richard, of Warren, and Everett, Rowan, Silas, and Eli Obert, of Edinboro; her mother-in-law, Marjorie Obert, of Union City; her siblings, Judith Paonessa, of Niagara Falls, New York, Peter Paonessa, of Flagler Beach, Florida, Sylvia Christian and husband, Leslie, of Virginia Beach, Virginia; a brother-in-law, Darrell Obert and wife, Brenda, of Union City, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Family and friends may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home Inc., 303 N. Washington St. on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. A mass of Christian burial will be conducted on Thursday at 10 a.m. at St. Titus Church, with Fr. Walter E. Packard, officiating.
Interment will be at St. Catharines Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to “The Student Betterment Fund at Union City Elementary,” 91 North Main Street, Union City, Pa. 16438.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
The family would appreciate masks being worn at the funeral home and St. Titus Church.
