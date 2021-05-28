James “J.C.” Christian Warden, 44, of Centerville, passed away, Monday, May 24, 2021 in an accidental drowning at his home.
He was born on Oct. 21, 1976 in Key West, Florida, a son of James R. Warden and SuzAnne Bailor Warden.
He was a 1995 graduate of Maplewood High School and was a sous chef at many restaurants, including Jen’s in Anchorage, Alaska.
J.C. was an avid Steelers fan. He loved traveling and had visited Greece and Thailand. He loved being outdoors and spending time at the lake fishing and watching wildlife.
He was a special son. When his parents were having health issues, he left his job which he loved to come home to care for his parents. Material things meant nothing to J.C.. He just liked to offer others a helping hand. He will be known for his large heart and will be missed by all.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by a brother, Joshua L. Warden, grandmother, Helen E. Warden and many aunts and uncles.
Mr. you are a better man than. — The Yardbirds.
They say you have to be hated by millions to be loved by thousands. My brother was loved by every person who took the time to meet him. J.C. was truly awesome. He was my brother and best friend and I loved him. — Josh.
There will be no services held at this time.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in J.C.’s memory to Townville VFD and Ambulance Services, PO Box 6, Townville, Pa. 16360 or Christian Aid Ministries SAR 9, Box 360, Berlin, Ohio 44610.
Please take a moment to share a memory or condolence with the family on J.C.’s Book of Memories at warrenfh.com.
