Mrs. Jean Maxine Drusko, 93, formerly of Titusville, passed away Tuesday evening, Oct. 13, 2020, at The Caring Place in Franklin.
Mrs. Drusko was born on Jan. 6, 1927 in Oil City to the late George W. and Minnie Cornell Linsey. She married Stephen C. Drusko, Sr. on Jan. 14, 1947 at St. Stephens Church in Oil City. He preceded her in death on Sept. 3, 2002.
She was a graduate of Oil City High School, Class of 1945.
Jean had worked at the Crawford County Community Action Association and at the Welcome Wagon Hostess. She had also worked as a supervisor for the Census Bureau for a number of years.
Jean was a member of St. Walburga Church. She enjoyed going for car rides with her daughter Shirley, and was an avid bingo player.
She is survived by the following children; George Drusko, of Rockland, Frances Fields, of Titusville, Joseph Drusko and wife, Vicki, of Cooperstown, Stephen C. Drusko Jr. and wife, Noelle, of Pleasantville, Michael Drusko and wife, Cristy, of Pleasantville; 15 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, Jean was preceded in death by two daughters, Katherine Kappler and Shirley Simpkins; two sisters, Mildred Linsey and Dorothea Ford; and two brothers, Donald and Arden Linsey.
Family and friends may attend a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 21, at St. Titus Church with Fr. Walter E. Packard as celebrant.
Interment will be in St. Catharine’s Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Benson Memorial Library, 213 N. Franklin St., Titusville, Pa. 16354.
The Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St. Titusville, Pa. 16354 is in charge of arrangements.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, visit garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.