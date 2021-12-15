Joseph J. Galletta, 95, of Titusville, passed away on Sunday evening, Dec. 12, 2021 at Country Acres Personal Care Home in Titusville.
Joe was born on May 21, 1926 in Titusville, a son of the late Rosario and Angeline Cicatella Galletta. He was first married to Ethna Cooper, who preceded him in death. He later married Della Prather Giewont, who also preceded him in death.
Joe was a veteran, having served in the U.S. Navy during WWII. He entered the service on Aug. 9, 1944 and was honorably discharged on May 9, 1946 at Bainbridge, Maryland with the rank of Seaman Second Class.
Joe had been employed at the former Universal Cyclops Specialty Steel Corp. in Titusville for over 35 years until his retirement in 1988.
Joe was a devoted member of St. Titus Church where he volunteered for many church needs. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and a volunteer with the Titusville Garden Club. Joe enjoyed walking, bowling and in his earlier years, hunting rabbits.
He is survived by four children; Joyce Bidwell and husband, Rev. Larry Bidwell, of Centerville, Jan Drost, of Slippery Rock, Darrell Galletta, of Warren, and Dale “Jeff” Galletta and wife, Teresa, of Russell; three stepchildren, Vince Giewont and wife, Kelly, of Orlando, Florida, Victoria Foltz and husband, Gordon, of Union City, and Cathi “Susie” Manfrey and husband, Steve, of Prattville, Alabama; numerous grandchildren, stepgrandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Mickelina Ciepleclowicz and Romie Wright, both of Erie, and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents and wives, he was preceded in death by an infant son, Lloyd Eugene Galletta; a stepson, Neil Giewont; a stepgrandson, Richard Westerlund; a daughter-in-law, Marybeth Galletta; a sister, Carmella Moyer, and two brothers, Ignatius “Iggy” Galletta and Charles Galletta.
Friends may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16354 on Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. and attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Friday at 1 p.m. at St. Titus Church with Fr. Walter E. Packard as celebrant.
Interment will be in St. Catharine’s Cemetery with full military rites.
The family wishes to thank Country Acres Personal Care Home for their excellent care during Joe’s stay there.
The family asks that memorials be made to Asera Care Hospice, 12664 Route 19 Unit 1, Waterford, Pa. 16441.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, visit garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
