Guy W. Antill, 51, of Titusville, passed away on Sunday morning, Oct. 31, 2021, at the Titusville Area Hospital.
Guy was born on Sept. 19, 1970 in Titusville, a son of the late Stephen and Florence Hanley Antill.
Guy is survived by three brothers, Robert Antill, of Titusville, and Joseph Hanley and Daniel Antill, both of California.
In addition to his parents, Guy was preceded in death by a brother, Steven Antill.
No public calling hours or service will be conducted.
The Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. is in charge of arrangements.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, visit garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
