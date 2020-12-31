Mr. Brian E. “Boo” Snyder, 61, of Titusville, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020 at 2 a.m. after an extended illness.
Brian was born on Nov. 6, 1959 in Franklin to the late Albert and Della M. Doutt Snyder.
Brian attended Franklin schools.
He worked at Primo’s Bakery and King’s Landscaping in Franklin.
He was a social member of the Moose Family Center #84.
Brian loved to hunt and fish, especially with his beagle Bush. He also loved being with his family and friends.
He is survived by his seven siblings, Clara Wagner and husband, Ken, of Meadville, Linda Monroe and husband, Gary, of Polk, Alan Snyder and wife, Debra, of Raymilton, Gary Snyder and wife Rosemary, of Titusville, Barbara Delancy and husband, Gordon, of Franklin, Karen Wright and husband, Mark, of, Titusville, and Michael Snyder, of Franklin; his companion, Cindy Tarleton, of Titusville, and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death a brother, Raymond Snyder, an infant brother and a nephew, Scott Snyder.
No public calling hours will be observed. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Interment will be at Center Cemetery in Polk.
Memorial contributions can be made on behalf of the family to the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home Inc., 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, or online at garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
