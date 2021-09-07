Dorothy Jean Yelenosky Nirmaier, 94, of Centerville, was called to her heavenly home by Jesus, her Lord and Saviour on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, surrounded by her family. Moments before she breathed her last breath, she said she was walking with her late husband and her late children, Marsha and Darryl.
Dorothy was born on Oct. 26, 1926 in Scottdale, Pennsylvania.
She was a beloved daughter of the late William and Anna Yelenosky; wife of the late George Nirmaier; beloved mother of Cathy Downing and husband, Curtis, of Centerville, George Nirmaier Jr. and wife, Kim, of Townville, Ronald Nirmaier and wife, Cheryl, of Union City, Michael Nirmaier and wife, Tracy, of Pleasantville, Gary Nirmaier and wife, Sheila, of Union City, Gloria Schweitzer and husband, John, of Centerville, William Nirmaier and wife, Jackie, of Williamsburg, Virginia; beloved grandmother of 27; great-grandmother of 28, and great-great-grandmother of 16.
Dorothy was preceded in death by a daughter, Marsha Ricke; a son, Darryl Nirmaier; sisters, Mary Ann Robare, Margaret Carmichael, Caroline Smetak, and brothers, William, John, Richard and Bernard Yelenosky.
Dorothy is survived by two sisters, Eleanor Lach, of N. Royalton, Ohio and Anna Mae Thompson, of Macedonia, Ohio; two brothers, James Yelenosky, of Macedonia and Donald Yelenosky, of Willoughby, Ohio. She was a loving aunt to 25, great-aunt and great-great-aunt.
After high school, Dorothy’s family relocated to Cleveland, Ohio. She worked at the New York Central Railroad in Cleveland where she met her husband George, whom she married on June 24, 1948 at Berea, Ohio. He preceded her in death on April 18, 1997.
Dorothy was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother to her family her whole life.
She was a member of several churches throughout her lifetime. She enjoyed church services, Christian fellowship, Bible studies, Senior Saints, AWANAS, vacation Bible schools and Silver Sneakers.
Dorothy marveled at God’s creative power. She was a true servant of God in her daily life. She always wore a smile on her beautiful face, earning her the nickname “Gramma Smiles.” She had a beautiful young soul and loved to laugh. Laughter was the best medicine as far as she was concerned. She was quite the social butterfly too.
Dorothy loved being in the company of children which kept her young at heart. She would tell everyone she was 49 instead of 94, for years, always switching the numbers as long as it made her younger.
Dorothy enjoyed doing crossword puzzles, playing games with the family, Boggle, Yahtzee and Cribbage. The highlight of the year for her was the annual family reunion. She loved the gatherings with her family all about her.
Dorothy also loved music, tap dancing, reading, singing hymns, collecting hymnals, baking, canning, doing dishes (to keep her hands exercised) and traveling with her family.
She was a kind, gentle, joyful lady who truly cared about all those she encountered. Writing letters and cards to her family and friends was a daily activity of her senior years. Her prayers and encouragement were always sincere. She was a blessing to everyone.
Friends may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16354 on Friday, Sept. 10 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m.
Further visitation will be held on Saturday, Sept. 11 from 10 to 11 a.m. at the First Baptist Church, 353 Chestnut St., Meadville, Pa., at which time the funeral service will be conducted with Pastor Jerry Walton officiating.
Interment will be in Rootville Cemetery.
The family asks that memorials be made to any chapter of the American Cancer Society.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, visit garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.