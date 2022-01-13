George D. Boyer, 73, of Armstrong Road, Centerville, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022 at his residence.
George was born on Sept. 4, 1948, in Franklin to the late George Beers and Virginia Boyer.
He was employed for 30 years as a grinder at Advanced Cast in Meadville and retired in 1992.
George enjoyed being outdoors, hunting, fishing and gardening. He especially loved spending time with his children and grandchildren.
George is survived by his wife, Bessie (Nunemaker) Boyer, of Centerville, who he married on March 5, 1986; six children, Bridget Theriaque and husband, John, of Franklin, Tammy Luster and husband, Jonathan, of Meadville, George Boyer, of Cincinnati, Ohio, Rosa Ennis and husband, Robert, of Centerville, Crystal Pearson and husband, Cory, of Meadville, and John Boyer and wife, Kate, of Franklin; two stepsons, David Harvey and wife, Donna, of Titusville, and Lyle Glancy, of Meadville; a brother, Tim Boyer, of Arizona; a sister, Kim Boyer King, of Arizona; 23 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Friends may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16354 on Thursday, Jan. 13 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be conducted from the funeral home on Friday at 2 p.m.
Interment will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Clarion County.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society at donate3.cancer.org/, St. Jude Children’s Hospital at stjude.org/ or Hospice of Crawford County, 417 N. Monroe St., Titusville, Pa. 16354.
If you would like to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
