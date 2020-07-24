Mr. Daniel L. Elliott, 69, of Titusville, passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at 7:20 a.m. at the Corry Manor following an extended illness.
Daniel was born in Titusville on June 12, 1951, to the late Lorman J. and Dorothy F. McIntyre Elliott.
He attended Titusville schools.
He worked as a self-employed Title Abstractor for many years.
Daniel attended the Wesleyan Methodist Church. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle and being with his family and friends, especially spoiling his grandchildren.
Daniel is survived by his six children; Robert Elliott and companion, Kirsten, of Pittsburgh, Chris Elliott and wife, Amber, of Dover, Pennsylvania, James Elliott, of Titusville, Melissa Elliott and companion, Jason McAleer, of Titusville, Daniel Miller and wife, Jennifer, of Tionesta, Clyde Hart and wife, Andrea, of Saegertown and Melissa Taylor and husband, Michael, of Titusville; two sisters, Rebecca Muir and husband, Larry, of Marion Center and Rachael Shontz and husband, Paul, of Titusville; 15 grandchildren, Kaley, Noah, Maxwell, Abbigail, Eliana, Grace, Declan, Michaela, Miles, Morgan, McKenzie, Madilyn, Malcolm, Macallen and Jocelyn and four nieces and one nephew.
He was preceded in death by an infant brother, James Elliott.
Family and friends may call on Monday at the Titusville Wesleyan Methodist Church from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at which time a funeral service will be conducted with Rev. Robert Luther officiating.
Inurnment will be at Fairview Cemetery, in Pleasantville.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home Inc., 303 N. Washington St., or on Daniel’s tribute page at garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.