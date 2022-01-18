Jean Esther (Hunter) Cornell, 97, of Allison Park, formerly of Penn Hills and Plum, died on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022.
She was the wife of 60 years to the late Charles W. Cornell; mother of Diana (Jim) Hughes, of Titusville, Charles (Mary) Cornell, of Cary North Carolina, Sandy (Steve) Zbur, of Gibsonia and the late Robert Cornell; grandmother of Matthew (Amy) Hughes, Jason (Brittney) Hughes, Bob (Valerie) Cornell, Marci (Dave) Olsen, Jennifer Deemer, Nicholas Zbur, Sarah Zbur and the late Adam Cornell and Charles “Chuckie” Cornell; great-grandmother of Matthew, Tommy, Emily, Audrey, Connor, Brooke, Hannah, Lizzy and Noah; great-great-grandmother of Adam; sister of the late William W. Hunter Jr. and Rebecca Hunter; daughter of the late William W. Hunter Sr. and Anna Reed.
Jean was so proud of her children and grandchildren and their accomplishments. She was a great role model for them. No matter the adversity that came her way, she handled it with strength and grace.
The funeral and interment are private. Services are entrusted to Soxman Funeral Homes, Ltd. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project and/or plant a tree in her honor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.