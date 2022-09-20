Nancy Darlene (Wagner) Fiorito, 75

Nancy Darlene (Wagner) Fiorito graced us with her loving spirit on March 25, 1947 and stayed on this earth blessing so many with her strength, spirit, compassion, and friendship until, in true Nancy style, she was ready to kick everyone out. She was reunited with her husband, Matt, on September 18th at 4:40 in the afternoon.
Nancy goes on to the next phase of her life with Matt with the love and support of her children Jason Fiorito (Cas), Dania Fiorito (Jack Yeomans), and Ada Baughn (Michael); her children by choice, Ryan Lawless (Lindsay), Tiffany Morris (Tony), and Lauren Smyk (Ross); sisters Debra Wolfe (Tim) and MaryBeth Darkmore (Kevin); cousins Sandy Murphy and Jacquie Lee Gilbert; and numerous friends and adopted family.
Nancy will be remembered and celebrated as a generous hostess, elaborate party planner, tenacious warrior, independent woman, compassionate caregiver, thoughtful listener, truth teller, and coffee lover! She was always finding ways to be loving, inclusive, curious, and accepting – may we all be so fortunate to have a little Nancy in us each day!
There will be no services or viewing per her wishes; Nancy will be cremated and her ashes distributed accordingly.
Dania and Jack will open Nancy’s home to receive visitors from 3-7 pm on Friday Sept. 23 and from 10-1 and 3-7 on Saturday Sept. 24 at 9615 Espirit Ct SE Olympia WA, 98513. They would love for you to come share a cup of coffee in friendship as they celebrate the beautiful spirit and life of Nancy Fiorito.
For those who cannot travel and would like to contact the family, please email manajacadaja@gmail.com with any stories or fond memories you may have of Nancy. In lieu of flowers or cards the family asks that you donate to the charity of your choice, take some pastry treats to your local ICU staff, and/or get together with loved ones for coffee and revel in the spirit of friendship!!
