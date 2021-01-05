Betty Lou Sanborn, 85, of White Road, Centerville, died on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020 at UPMC Mercy Hospital, Pittsburgh.
She was born on Feb. 15, 1935 in Lottsville, a daughter of the late Stewart King and Alice Sherman King Saxton.
Betty was raised and educated in the Lottsville and Sugar Grove areas, graduating from Sugar Grove High School in 1953. She had lived in Garrettsville, Ohio and recently in Centerville for over 40 years. She had worked various jobs over the years, including Hiram College and Corry Memorial Hospital. Most important to Betty was being a homemaker and helping her husband on the farm. Betty had also worked for Burger King in Titusville and taxiing the Amish.
Betty attended the Rometown Community Church and loved serving the Lord. She enjoyed wintering in Hawthorne, Florida and baking her “Oh Wow” pies.
In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her only child, Scott Sanborn in 2013.
Betty is survived by her husband, Leon P. Sanborn, whom she married in 1965; a sister, Beverly Nelson, of Corry; two brothers, Roland “Bud” King, of Ellicottville, New York, and Stewart “Stub” King and his wife, Susan, of Jamestown, New ork.
Also surviving are two grandchildren, Brad Sanborn and his wife, Dana and Corinne Stark and her husband, Rich, four great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be held privately by her family.
Burial will be in Lottsville Cemetery in Lottsville.
Arrangements are under the care of the Bracken Funeral Home, 315 N. Center St., Corry, Pa., 16407.
