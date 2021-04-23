John A. Hegedus, 93, of Dempseytown, died peacefully, surrounded by his family, at home on Thursday, April 22, 2021.
Born July 2, 1927 in Oil City, he was a son of the late John and Rose Fento Hegedus.
After graduating from Oil City High School in 1945, he went on to serve in the U.S. Army until December of 1946, when he was honorably discharged.
After returning home, he went to work for Oilwell Supply, where he apprenticed under his father as a pattern maker.
In 1950, he met Joanna Tarr and they were married on Valentine’s Day in 1953. They celebrated 68 years of marriage this year and she survives.
In 1954, he and Joanna co-founded with her family, Tri-City Speedway and were co-owners with John doing the publicity for 16 years, retiring in 1970.
When Oilwell Supply moved to Texas, he co-founded and co-owned with Joanna’s family, Hegedus Aluminum Industries in 1960, retiring in 1989. The business still holds his name today.
John was very community-oriented, serving as Boy Scout Master under the Oakland Grange sponsorship. He was co-founder of the Oakland Township Volunteer Fire Department, where he served as assistant chief and chief for a great number of years. He was an Oakland Township supervisor for 30 years and served as a forest fire warden for over 50 years.
Mr. Hegedus belonged to Oakland United Methodist Church, where he served as usher for 40 years.
In 1973, he joined Fraternal Lodge 483 F. & A.M. in Rouseville. He was also a member of the Venango Lodge of Perfection and the New Castle Consistory.
In 1976, John joined the Zem Zem Shrine of Erie, where he became very active after retirement in 1989. He enjoyed volunteering to help transport children to the Shriners Hospital and joined the Venango County Shrine and Tri Wheels, where he rode in many parades for children for over 12 years.
In 1992, he and Joanna started hosting Zem Zem Shrine steak fry’s and did for the next 22 years, until retiring in 2015.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are two daughters; Karen Woods and her husband, Tim, of Oil City, and Lori Hart, of Dempseytown; five grandchildren, Nicholas Woods and his wife, Leslie, of Pittsburgh, William “Bumper” Woods, of Oil City, Jessica Hart, who preceded him in death, Ben Hart and Lauren Lupinacci, of Oil City, and Jenna Hart, of Dempseytown, and two great-grandchildren, Samuel Woods and Cooper Hart.
Also surviving is a sister, Joan Ungren, of St. Petersburg, Florida.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three infant siblings and a sister, Betty Rose Scalese.
Because of the pandemic, limited visitation will be held at Morrison Funeral Home on Saturday, April 24, 2021 from 1 to 2 p.m. The family respectfully asks that all attending wear masks and social distance and please send condolences instead of attending if you’re feeling unwell.
A funeral service will be held in the funeral home on Saturday at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Lance Tucker, pastor of the Oakland United Methodist Church, officiating.
Interment will be in Lamey Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to the Erie Shriners Children’s Hospital, the Oakland United Methodist Church, the Oakland Volunteer Fire Department, or to the charity of one’s choice.
