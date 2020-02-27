Mrs. Lynette A. Pedensky, 66, of Titusville passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, surrounded by loved ones.
Lynn was born on May 8, 1953, in Jamestown, New York, to the late Richard “Lefty” and Lorraine Lawson Carlson. She married Michael R. Pedensky on Aug.1, 1981, in Titusville.
She was a graduate of Maple Grove High School in Bemus Point, New York, class of 1971, and attended the University of Tampa.
Lynn was formerly employed by the Pentagon in Washington D.C. and with several financial institutions in the Titusville area. She most recently was a vice president in the wealth management division of Huntington Bank Corp.
Throughout her working career, Lynn served on many boards in the area including the Library Board, Titusville Hospital Board (a past president) and Titusville Leisure Services, just to name a few.
She loved to travel with Mike, accompany him to the Casino’s and take care of her beloved dog Bentley.
Lynn is survived by her husband Michael, of Titusville; two brothers, Barry Carlson and wife, Marlene, of Windermere, Florida, Bradley Carlson and wife, Annette, of Oviedo, Florida; sister-in-law, Stephanie Rectenwald, of Titusville; two nieces, Amanda Gervais and husband, Zach, of Camp Hill, Pa., Lindsey Clark and husband, Chris, of Nashville, Tennessee; and four nephews, Andy Rectenwald and wife, Katie, of Rancho Santo Margarita, California, Ed Rectenwald, of Chicago, Illinois, Chris Carlson and wife, Katie, of Satellite Beach, Florida and Matthew Carlson and wife, Sierra, of Winter Springs, Florida.
A celebration of Lynn’s life will be at Cross Creek Resort, 3815 PA-8, Titusville, Pa. on Friday, March 6 beginning at 1 p.m. with a time of sharing and fellowship to follow.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Crawford County, 406 W. Oak St., Titusville, Pa. 16354 or your local humane society.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, PA 16354. If you would like to leave a condolence for the family go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
