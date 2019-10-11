Frank K. ‘Jun’ Faulkner Jr., 95 - Titusville Herald: Obituaries

Frank K. ‘Jun’ Faulkner Jr., 95

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Friday, October 11, 2019 5:00 am

Frank K. ‘Jun’ Faulkner Jr., 95

Frank K. “Jun” Faulkner Jr., age 95, of Tionesta, died on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at the Titusville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Titusville. He was born July 11, 1924, in Columbus, Pennsylvania, son of the late Frank K. Sr. and Pauline (Hall) Faulkner.

Frank graduated from Tionesta High School in 1942 and served in the U.S. Navy during WWII. On Nov. 20, 1946, in Tionesta, he married Thelma (Graeser) Faulkner who died April 6, 2005. He was a Tionesta merchant his entire working career which started with his parents grocery business. Then, under his ownership along with his brother James, Frank and James built Faulkner Plaza and opened Super Duper in 1967. The legacy of the store carried on for decades and generations by locals and out-of-towners alike.  Frank enjoyed the outdoors, playing golf, but his greatest love was his family.       

He is survived by four daughters: Cynthia Millin and her husband, Paul, and Pamela F. Millin and her husband, John, all of Tionesta; Bonnie F. Waggett and her husband, William Jr., of Panama City, Florida; and Mitzi Bowen and her husband, Chuck, of Marshall, Texas. Eight grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren also survive.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his brother, James Faulkner.

There will be no public visitation. A Celebration of Life service will be announced at a later date.

Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery, Tionesta.  Arrangements are under the direction of the Norman J. Wimer Funeral Home of Tionesta. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Riverside Cemetery Association, P.O. Box 145 Tionesta, PA, 16353. Messages of sympathy may be left at wimerfuneralhome.com.

  • Print

Posted in on Friday, October 11, 2019 5:00 am.

Titusville, PA

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
59°
Humidity: 47%
Winds: ESE at 4mph
Feels Like: 59°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 72°/Low 51°
A few showers developing late. Lows overnight in the low 50s.

saturday

weather
High 54°/Low 35°
Morning light rain. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the mid 30s.

sunday

weather
High 62°/Low 42°
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 40s.

Featured Ads

Follow us on Facebook

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Calendar

E-Edition Information

E-edition subscription rates

The Titusville Herald’s complete on-line newspaper version (E-edition) requires a subscription.

Stocks

© Copyright 2019, Titusville Herald, Titusville, PA. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]