Frank K. ‘Jun’ Faulkner Jr., 95

Frank K. “Jun” Faulkner Jr., age 95, of Tionesta, died on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at the Titusville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Titusville. He was born July 11, 1924, in Columbus, Pennsylvania, son of the late Frank K. Sr. and Pauline (Hall) Faulkner.

Frank graduated from Tionesta High School in 1942 and served in the U.S. Navy during WWII. On Nov. 20, 1946, in Tionesta, he married Thelma (Graeser) Faulkner who died April 6, 2005. He was a Tionesta merchant his entire working career which started with his parents grocery business. Then, under his ownership along with his brother James, Frank and James built Faulkner Plaza and opened Super Duper in 1967. The legacy of the store carried on for decades and generations by locals and out-of-towners alike. Frank enjoyed the outdoors, playing golf, but his greatest love was his family.

He is survived by four daughters: Cynthia Millin and her husband, Paul, and Pamela F. Millin and her husband, John, all of Tionesta; Bonnie F. Waggett and her husband, William Jr., of Panama City, Florida; and Mitzi Bowen and her husband, Chuck, of Marshall, Texas. Eight grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren also survive.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his brother, James Faulkner.

There will be no public visitation. A Celebration of Life service will be announced at a later date.

Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery, Tionesta. Arrangements are under the direction of the Norman J. Wimer Funeral Home of Tionesta. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Riverside Cemetery Association, P.O. Box 145 Tionesta, PA, 16353. Messages of sympathy may be left at wimerfuneralhome.com.