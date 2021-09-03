James B. Schwab was born on June 13, 1941 in Titusville. Jim passed away peacefully at home in Kansas City, Missouri on Aug. 29, 2021. There is no memorial service planned at this time. Please visit Cremation Society of Kansas & Missouri’s website at kccremation.com for more information.
Jim was a loving husband, father, brother and friend and will be dearly missed.
Jim was preceded in death by his daughter, Lisa Schwab, son, Steven Schwab and brother, William Schwab.
Jim is survived by his wife, Cynthia L. Schwab, daughter, Nicole Schwab and brothers, George Schwab and Richard Schwab, along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.
