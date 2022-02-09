John D. Anderson, 78, former Titusville resident, died peacefully on Feb. 7, 2022. He was born in Laurel, Maryland on Feb. 14, 1943.
John enlisted in the U.S. Army in February 1963 and was honorably discharged in February 1966. John was employed by the National Security Agency until his retirement in 1988.
John married Paula Macquarrie Coulter on Sept. 2, 1988 in Titusville. John and his wife, Paula relocated to Hertford, North Carolina in 2018. John was a great husband, father and poppa.
He is survived by his wife, Paula Anderson, of Hertford, North Carolina; son, Travis Coulter and wife, Helen, of Camden, North Carolina; brother, Alfred Anderson and wife, Kathy, of Elizabethton, Tennessee; sister, Gay Lee Potere and husband, Tom, of Melbourne, Florida, and brother, Tom Anderson.
John has four grandchildren; Ryan and Ella Coulter, of Camden, North Carolina and Zachary and Rebecca Talley, of Petersburg, Virginia, along with several nieces and nephews. John was preceded in death by his parents, John and Kathleen Anderson and his daughter, Christine Talley.
John enjoyed spending time with his grandkid’s and his wife, Paula and dog, Bella. A memorial service will be held at a later date per his families wishes.
