Mr. Robert E. “Gene” Mishler, 83, of Pleasantville, passed away on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at 7:50 a.m. after an extended illness.
Gene was born on Aug. 7, 1937, at Cherokee County, Kansas, a son of the late Robert L. and Edna Berman Mishler. He married Marilyn Maginnis Horn on May 8, 1987.
He was a veteran having served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He entered the service on April 2, 1957 and was honorably discharged on April 1, 1959.
Gene had been employed as a postal carrier in Titusville for 30 years until his retirement in 1996.
Gene was an avid golfer and member of the Elder Statesmen Golf League. He was fortunate to have had three holes-in-one during his life.
He also enjoyed bowling, walking the bike trail, sometimes as much as 10 to 15 miles daily, country music and western style square dancing with the Shindiggers and feeding the birds and squirrels at home.
Gene is survived by his wife, Marilyn, of Pleasantville; two children, Saoirse “Sheri” Mishler, of Tallahassee, Florida, and Kelly Akerley and husband, Richard, of Tampa, Florida; two grandchildren, Kaitlyn Garcia and Hannah Miles; step-sons, David Horn and wife, Roni, and John Horn and wife, Heidi, all of Titusville; numerous step- grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren, and his wife’s sister-in-law, Pat Maginnis, of Titusville.
In addition to his parents, Gene was preceded in death by a brother, John Leroy Mishler; a sister, Sharon Mishler, step-son, James Horn, and step-granddaughter, Jessica Horn.
As per his request, no public visitation will be observed.
A graveside service will be in McCune Cemetery in McCune, Kansas.
The family asks that memorial contributions be made to Hospice of Crawford County, 417 N. Monroe St., Titusville, Pa. 16354.
The Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home Inc., 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, is in charge of arrangements.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
