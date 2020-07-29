Donna L. Schulz, 62, of Leboeuf Trail Road, Centerville, died on Monday, July 27, 2020 at her residence.
She was born on May 28, 1958, in Corry, a daughter of the late Blanche Crispen Carson Willman and Douglas Carson.
Donna was raised and educated in Corry and attended Corry Area High School. She was a receptionist at Union City Hospital for many years before working for Sam’s Club in Erie. She then worked for New York Life Insurance and later as a manager for Rite Aid, both in Erie. She worked for Rite Aid for six years before retiring in 2003, due to a disability.
Donna enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
In addition to her parents, Donna was preceded in death by her step-father, Eugene Willman; a sister, Charlene Bensink and two brothers, David Carson, in infancy, and Douglas Carson.
Donna is survived by her husband, Kevin Schulz, whom she married on Sept. 4, 1981, in Waterford; a daughter, Nicole Fogle and her husband, Timothy Sr., of Union City; two sons, Calvin Warner and his wife, Julie, of Tidioute and Kevin Schulz and his fiancé, Ashley Hunt, of Pleasantville; and two sisters, CeCe Haenel, of Florida and Connie Knoble and her husband, Kurt, of Virginia.
Also surviving are 11 grandchildren, one great-granddaughter and many nieces and nephews.
Family and friends may call at the Bracken Funeral Home, 315 N. Center St., Corry, Pa. on Wednesday from 1 to 3 p.m.
Funeral services will be held privately by family.
Due to CDC requirements, face masks and social distancing will be required.
Memorials may be made to the Bracken Funeral Home in Donna’s name.
To sign the guest book or send condolences, visit brackenfh.com.
