Chris Duliakas, 85, of Las Vegas, Nevada died on Dec. 6, of heart complications, while sleeping at home.
Chris was born in Titusville on Feb. 12, 1934, the son of the late James C. and Katherine T. Duliakas.
He was a graduate of Titusville High School, class of 1952, and also Penn State University in 1956 as an aeronautical engineer. Chris worked in that capacity for Hughes Aircraft in Culver City, California for a number of years. He later became self employed as a lawn sprinkler specialist in the Los Angeles area.
While in high school, Chris lettered in football, basketball and track. He held the track record for the mile run for a number of years. Chris had many interests, including hiking with his children in their younger years; scoll saw work in wood; dabbling in silver coins; and, as a born again Christian, reading the Word, attending regular services and Wednesday nights at Bible study. Chris was ahead of his time by eating healthy foods before it was “the thing to do” with soy burgers, protein shakes and nutrition foods.
Chris is survived by his loving wife, Toby, of Las Vegas and the following children from a previous marriage: Kathy Duliakas, of Los Angeles; Denise Duliakas, in Florida; James C. Duliakas, in San Francisco; Suzanne Topolosek, in Arizona; and four grandchildren.
He is also survived by a sister, Sue Kirages and husband George, in Tipton, Indiana; two brothers Nick Duliakas, in Oil City and Gus Duliakas, in Jacksonville, Florida. Also by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to being predeceased by his parents, he also lost a daughter, Debbie Stevens Kuhn, in California (twin sister to Denise); a brother, Tom, of Oil City; and a sister-in-law, Joanne Duliakas, in Jacksonville, Florida.
No services or viewing were held per Chris’ instructions. He also chose cremation. A memorial service and final closure for his wife and members of the family will be held in California at a later date.
