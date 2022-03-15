Mrs. Barbara J. List, 97, of Titusville, passed away on Friday, March 11, 2022, at the Titusville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Barbara was born on Sept. 7, 1924, in Petroleum Center, to the late George W. and Martha A. Eakin Miller. She married Robert W. List on April 18, 1947. He preceded her in death on Feb. 6, 1991.
She was a graduate of Pleasantville High School, Class of 1942.
Barbara worked at WT Grant Store, Warner’s Bakery and retired as a Nurse’s Aide at the former Grandview Nursing Home.
She was a past member of the Eastern Star and the Titusville First United Methodist Church.
Barbara was very active within the Titusville community holding various positions within the Titusville Senior Center and Crawford County Active Aging, again holding various positions within their counsel. She participated in Sewing club and the Children’s Reading Program. She loved playing cards, bingo, puzzles and staying active and social with family and friends.
Barbara is survived by her two children, Rickie W. List and wife, Deborah, of Titusville, and Pamela S. Kinney and companion, Jeff Anderson, of Corry; three grandchildren, Melissa Wescoat, of Titusville and husband, Keith, of Grand Valley, Shawn List and wife, Amanda, of Titusville, and Casie Jo Kinney, of Spartansburg; four great- grandchildren, Preston and Grady Wescoat, and Garrett and Brody List; three sisters, Eleanor Roessner, of Titusville, Alice Hancock and husband, James, of Blooming Valley, and Judy Winkleman and husband, Randy, of Hydetown, and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by five brothers, Richard, George “Jerry,” Wayne, Joseph, and Clarence “Bill” Miller; and three sisters, Margaret Shrout, Marilyn Savitz, and Betty Miller.
She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and sister. Barbara was very family-oriented, and her great charm and wit will be truly missed.
No public calling hours will be observed. A graveside service will be announced at a later date.
Interment will be at Neiltown Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to charity one’s choice.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
