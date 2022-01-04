Steven Robert Sandberg, age 67, died peacefully in his sleep on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021 at home in his favorite recliner chair.
Steve was born on April 23, 1954 in Corry, at Corry Memorial Hospital to the late Robert Gordon Sandberg and Mary Sandberg Peterson.
In addition to his parents, Steve was preceded in death by his sister, Lynne Sandberg Henry in April 2021 and his mother-in-law, Kathy Ongley Slocum in November 2017.
He was a 1972 graduate of Corry Area High School. Following high school, Steve attended Vale Tech in Blairsville, Pa. He worked at Corry Dodge, Cliff Buesink Ford, Tidewater Compression, Fish Ford and most recently was semi-retired from his own auto mechanic garage in Spartansburg, Pa.
He is survived by his wife, Cheryl Slocum Sandberg, whom he married on Dec. 10, 1999. Also surviving are his four sons, Kyle Robert (Jessica) Sandberg, of Corry, Dr. Kurtis Michael (Hannah) Sandberg, of Simpsonville, South Carolina, Andrew Gordon Sandberg, of Spartansburg, and Matthew James Sandberg (at home).
Steve is survived by his siblings; Julie Sandberg Myler, of Warren, Pa., Bruce (Kathi) Sandberg, of Aurora, Colorado, RoseAnne Sandberg (Rick) Whaley, of Corry, and brother-in-law, David Henry, of Union City.
Steve was so proud of his sons and their accomplishments, and equally proud of his five grandchildren, Luca and Nico Sandberg, of Corry, and granddaughters, Mary, and twins Clara and Nora Sandberg, of Simpsonville, South Carolina.
Steve was well-known in the Corry and Spartansburg areas as a man with a good heart. He never passed a stranded person without offering to help them with their vehicle. His hobbies and interests involved cars, cars, and cars … anything with the blue oval. He was a Ford lover all the way! In earlier years, Steve was involved in several pool leagues and he had also raced cars at Stateline and Eriez Speedway.
Steve enjoyed traveling to Denver, Colorado to visit his brother. They would take off to Steamboat Springs for the Mustang Rally. The brothers also enjoyed attending the Barrett-Jackson classic car auction over the years.
Family and friends may call at the Bracken Funeral Home, 315 N. Center St., Corry, Pa., on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022 from 5-8 p.m. A memorial service will be held there on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022 at 11 a.m. Rev. Ken Dunkerley will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Spartansburg Fire Dept., 330 Main Street, Spartansburg, Pa. 16434 or Elgin Beaver Dam Fire Dept., 17920 Main Street, Elgin, Pa. 16413.
To sign the guest book or send condolences, visit brackenfh.com.
