Charlotte Dolores Rizer Fichtner, passed away, on Wednesday morning, Oct. 27, 2021 at Southwoods Assisted Living in Titusville. She was 95 years young and left this Earth to enter eternal life with her Lord and Savior.
Charlotte enjoyed reading her Bible daily, playing Bingo and cards, writing poetry, reading, gardening and laughing and joking with her family and friends.
Charlotte was born on Aug. 29, 1926 in Hyndman, to Gladys Rizer, who died when Charlotte was two years old. She was raised by her grandmother, Pearl Rizer, who also raised her as a sister to her mother’s siblings.
She graduated from Hyndman High School. During WWII, she worked at the Hoover Plant in Canton, Ohio making munitions for the war. She was a homemaker and while living in Greenville, Pa. she worked at Judge’s Dairy.
On April 5, 1946, she married Arden Dalton Fichtner, who preceded her in death on Dec. 7, 1996. Also preceding her in death was her son, David Michael Fichtner; her granddaughter, Shelly Lynn Wice, and her “brothers and sisters,” Charles (Buck) Rizer, Robert Rizer, Pauline Carey, Nora (Noni) Shaheen and Helen Mason.
She is survived by her children, Susan Hackworth, of Meadville, Suzette Berdine, of Warren, Arden Fichtner Jr., of Phoenix, Arizona, Greta (Tom) Wice, of Dempseytown; her daughter-in-law, Dawn Fichtner, of Townville; her grandchildren, John Hackworth, of San Francisco, California, Steven (Megan) Hackworth, of Bridgeville, Pa., Patrick (Renee) Berdine, of Russell, Pa., Christopher (Kayce) Berdine, of Pittsburgh, Brian (Kayle) Wice, of Oil City, and Jackie (NetiPoompukdee) Wice, of Thailand, and her 11 great-grandchildren.
The family wants to express a great deal of gratitude to the staff of Southwoods Assisted Living.
They have been invaluable for the comfort, attention and nurture given to their family these past years. Also, many thanks to Hospice of Crawford County.
Graveside services will be held on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Kinsley Cemetery, Townville, Pa. with Rev. Marshal Lillie, Hospice of Crawford County Chaplain, officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Charlotte’s name to any Humane Society or to a charity of one’s choice.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Ryan M. Warren Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 33353 N. Main Street, Townville, Pa.
Please take a moment to share a memory or condolence with the family on Charlotte’s Book of Memories at WarrenFH.com.
