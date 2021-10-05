Rose Marie Hoban, 84, of Kightlinger Road, Titusville passed away on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021 at Titusville Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center.
Rose was born on April 19, 1937, in Oil City to the late Ernest and Blanche (Cuban) Butryn. She married Edward J. Hoban on Aug. 20, 1955, at Oil City. Mr. Hoban preceded her in death on Jan. 17, 2008.
She was a graduate of Oil City High School, Class of 1955.
Rose was a founding member of the Chapmanville Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary and a Cub Scout leader.
She enjoyed collecting stamps, scrapbooking, sending lots of greeting cards with stickers and watching Jeopardy. She especially loved being surrounded by her family.
Rose is survived by her children, Mark Hoban and wife, Helen, of Guys Mills, Mike Hoban and wife, Sandy, of Pleasantville, Greg Hoban and wife, Sherri, of Meadville, Kathy Hoban, of Titusville, Dan Hoban, of Union City, and Diane Price and husband, Mike, of Titusville; 14 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; a brother, Ernest “Buck” Butryn and wife, Ella Mae, of Oil City, and a sister, Barbara Proper and husband, Leon, of Guys Mills.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Debra Wescoat and a brother, James “Mick” Butryn.
Friends may call today (Tuesday, Oct 5) at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16354 from 4 to 7 p.m. Funeral services will be at the funeral home on Wednesday at 11 a.m. with Rev. Glen Van Cise, pastor of the Chapmanville Community Church, officiating.
Interment will be in Diamond Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Chapmanville Vol. Fire Department, 458 Meadville Rd., Titusville, Pa. 16354.
If you would like to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
