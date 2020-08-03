Mrs. Danuta Barker, 96, of Titusville, passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020, at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh.
Danuta was born on Sept. 24, 1923 in Siedlisko, Poland to the late Edward and Janina Alicia Ancuta Makiewicz. She married Frederick Sokol in July of 1946. He preceded her in death on March 13, 1972. She then married William H. Barker on Feb. 28, 1976 and he preceded her in death on Oct. 16, 2002.
At the outbreak of World War II, she and her family were refugees and spent several years in a Siberian concentration camp. After the camp was liberated, they traveled to several countries before settling in England. Danuta enlisted in the Polish squadron attached to the Royal Air Force where she worked as a nurse.
After the War she studied cosmetology in Paris and opened her own beauty salon. Several years later she owned and operated Victoria Café.
Danuta moved to the United States in 1975 and attended Cal State, where she received a nursing degree. She worked for several years in home health.
She loved to garden and was very proud to have won the Titusville Garden Club “Garden of the Month.” She also liked going to the casino, playing bingo and loved her dog and cat.
Danuta is survived by her daughter, Maria Taylor and husband, Peter, of Titusville; three step sons, Christopher Barker and wife, Maureen, Timothy Barker and wife, Christine and Paul Barker, all of England; two grandchildren, Michelle Witosky and husband, Jay, of Titusville and Michael Taylor and wife, Melissa, of Titusville; eight great- grandchildren, Mackenzie, Madeline, Malcom, Macallan, Sydney, Keaton, Graham and Ty, all of Titusville; one brother, Les Makiewicz and wife, Celia, of California; and several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home on Tuesday, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. A mass of Christian burial will be conducted at St. Titus Church at 11 a.m. with Fr. Walter E. Packard officiating.
Interment will be at St. Catharines Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made Pittsburgh Children’s Hospital at chp.edu/about/donate.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.