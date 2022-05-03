Nancy A. Gleason Badger, 83, of Centerville, passed away on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at UPMC Hamot. She was born on May 4, 1938 in Linesville, a daughter of James Gleason and Ruth Bollard Horton. She married Daniel C. Badger on Dec. 22, 1956. He survives.
After graduating from Linesville High School in 1955, Nancy was a homemaker taking care and giving love to her family.
In her spare time, Nancy enjoyed sewing, crossword puzzles, reading, flower gardening, cooking, baking and collecting owls. She especially enjoyed spending time with her great-grandsons who called her “Gramma-Nan.”
Left to cherish her memory in addition to her husband, Daniel are two daughters, Terry A. Badger and her companion, Gary R. Gass, of Townville, and Amy L. Tatalovic and her husband, Mark, of Guys Mills; grandson, Sam Tatalovic and his companion, Lyndie, and two great-grandsons, Bryton and Brogan.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and a brother, James A. “Chub” Gleason.
Services will be private.
Nancy will be laid to rest in Kingsley Cemetery, Townville.
Memorial contributions may be made to Crawford County Humane Society, 11012 Kennedy Hill Road, Meadville, Pa. 16335, or to the charity of the donors choice.
Arrangements are in the care of Ryan M. Warren Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 33353 N. Main Street, Townville.
Please take a moment to share a memory or condolence with the family on Nancy’s Book of Memories online at WarrenFH.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.