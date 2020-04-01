Glenn “Bubba” Ames, 81, of Neilltown, passed away Monday evening, March 30, 2020 at Edinboro Manor.
Glenn was born on Dec. 28, 1938, a son of the late Albert and Grace Metzgar Ames. He was married to Margie Hicks Bruce on Aug. 21, 1999, at a surprise cookout in their backyard.
Following high school graduation, he enlisted with the U.S. Marine Corps on Sept. 23, 1958 and was honorably discharged on Sept. 21, 1962 with the rank of E4. During his enlistment, he served as a driver and bodyguard for Admiral Gallery, in San Juan. He received top clearance and worked security for underwater weapons. He was assigned to the 2nd Recon Battalion and the last eight months was an instructor at the Recon School in Little Creek, Virginia. He was also a participant of the reconnaissance mission for the Bay of Pigs and stood guard of John F. Kennedy's body at the Rotunda.
In 1963 he became a police officer in Washington, D.C. for five years, retiring due to injuries received in the line of duty.
He then became a real estate broker/realtor for several firms including Merrill Lynch, where he became vice president of the firm, and Town and Country, of Titusville.
Glenn was known for his sense of humor. He enjoyed backyard cookouts, Weasel Parties, four wheeling with his friends, hunting with his wife, but mostly with his brothers and best friend, Jim.
He was a member and past commander of the Cleo J. Ross Post 368 American Legion; a member of the Moose Lodge 84 and a lifetime member of the Bruce Shorts Post 5958 VFW. He was also a member of the Association of Retired Police Officers of D.C., Inc.
He is survived by his wife, Margie, of Pleasantville; a brother, James Ames and wife, Cheryl, of Seneca; several special nieces and nephews; three step-children, Rich Grove and fiancée, Summer, of Oil City, Charli Brunst and husband, Dan, of Spartansburg, Amanda Bruce, of Erie; step-grandchildren, Katie Brunst and fiancé, Kurt Kastner, Crissy Brunst and companion, Branden Williams, Cody Brunst and wife, Taneeka, Kaleb Brunst, Cameron Phelps and wife, Amelia; and step-great-grandchildren, Eliott, Amara, Marty, John and Joe.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by seven siblings; Albert Jr., Dick, Bob, Chuck, Phyllis Duffy, Ruth Mumford and Pauline Pietkiewicz.
No public visitation will be observed. Private interment will be in Union Cemetery.
A memorial celebration will be held at the American Legion Hall at a later date to be announced.
The Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. is in charge of arrangements.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family visit garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
