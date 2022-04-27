Mrs. Pamela R’Dean Antill, 71, of Titusville, passed away on Monday, April 25, 2022, at the Titusville Area Hospital.
Pam was born on Feb. 23, 1951, to the late John and Evelyn Emerson Antill. She was previously married to Ted Turner.
She attended Titusville schools.
Pam worked at Port Erie Plastics for many years, and was last employed with the Titusville Area School District at the E.C.L.C. The children loved her and called her Miss Pammy. She was a child at heart.
She enjoyed watching movies, playing on her tablet, coloring with her granddaughter and spending her time with family and friends.
Pam is survived by her son, Ted Turner Jr., and wife, Lisa of Erie; a granddaughter, Lauren Turner, of Erie; her companion, Richard “Dick” Ricke, of Titusville; three sisters, Barbara Schneider, Sheila Wood and Francie Reese and her companion, Steve Rainey, all of Titusville, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three sisters, Nancy Manno, Judy Ensle and Cathy Turner.
Pam will be missed by all who knew her.
No public calling hours will be observed.
Inurnment will be at Jerusalem Corners Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to a charity of one’s choice.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
