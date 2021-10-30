Daniel B. Millard, 65, of Titusville, passed away suddenly due to COVID-19 on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, at the Meadville Medical Center.
Born on June 6, 1956, in Titusville, he was one of 10 children of the late Clinton and Stella Seely Millard.
On March 1, 1975, Daniel married Barbara J. Shull, who survives. They shared 46 years of marriage together.
Daniel worked on the Railroad as a machine operator for over 40 years. He was dedicated to his job and was known for never taking a sick day.
He loved to hunt, fish, spend time outdoors, and most of all he enjoyed being with his family. His kids and grandkids meant the world to him. Through all of life’s troubles, he stayed positive and always told everyone, “It could be worse!”
Daniel is survived by his wife, Barbara Millard, and their two children, Daniel and Wendy.
Surviving is Daniel’s son, Daniel P. Millard and wife, Lisa, of Cambridge Springs; their children, Caitlin Durell and husband, Ben, Christopher Millard and wife, Anna, and Devon Millard; Daniel’s daughter, Wendy Millard, of Titusville; six great-grandchildren, Sawyer, Leeland, Aleeah, Adelynn, Ava and Lliam.
Also surviving are five siblings, Ron Millard, Pat Tracey and husband, Fred, Marty Millard and wife ,Arlene, Doug Millard and wife, Debbie, and Bruce Millard, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Preceding Daniel in death are his parents; four siblings, Jim Millard, Jerry Millard, Bill Millard and Bonda Millard; a sister-in-law, Charlotte Millard, and a nephew, Brian Tracey.
A visitation will be held at the Morrison Funeral Home on Monday, Nov. 1 from 1 to 3 p.m., with funeral services following, beginning at 3.
Morrison Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at morrisonhome.com.
