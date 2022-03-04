Kathryn “Bunny” A. Gustafson went to her Lord and Savior on Feb. 27, 2022.
Bunny gained her nickname on the day she was born, as it was Easter Sunday, March 25, 1951.
She was a proud grandmother of 10 and had a wall covered in photos of her family. Bunny loved butterflies, going so far as to cover her car in butterfly stickers. She enjoyed scavenging for treasures at thrift stores, making quilts for her grandkids and being the family seamstress from Halloween costumes to wedding dresses. She enjoyed going on girls trips with her daughters and sister. Bunny loved the Steelers and Dolphins and enjoyed watching games with her grandson. Bunny had a silly spirit, a kind soul and a listening ear and will be missed.
She was the daughter of the late William and Margaret (Locke) Gustafson Sr.
She is survived by her four children, Jennifer (Randy) Zelen, Andrew (Yanchao) Hohol IV, Joey Thompson and Jesse Hohol; grandchildren, Hillary (Forest) Smith, Luke Baughman, Wesley and Arlo Emmert, Guinevere, Andrew V. Francesca, and Archibald Hohol, and Deckard and Willow Thompson.
Also surviving her is her sister, Dona (Brian) Zelinski and brothers, William (Roxanne) Gustafson and Dale Gustafson, along with many nieces and nephews.
There will be a private memorial service and her ashes will be spread in the ocean.
