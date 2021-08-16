Charlene Fay Lillie, 71, of Meadville, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021. She was born in Titusville on July 23, 1950, a daughter of Edward L. and Betty S. Werling.
She was a 1968 graduate of Townville High School. She then attended Edinboro University, where she received a degree in Criminal Justice. She worked as a drug and alcohol counselor in Erie. She worked at SCI Cambridge Springs, retiring as a Parole Agent. She later worked security at Meadville Medical Center, where she was known as the Candy Lady. She was also a Crossing Guard for the City of Meadville, and was currently employed at Giant Eagle.
She was married to Wayne Lillie and David Henderson, both deceased. She was preceded in death by her parents, husbands and an infant son, Ryan.
Charlene is survived by two sons, Nathan Lillie and Andrew (Ashleigh) Henderson; a sister, Julie Gourley and her companion, John Purdy. She is also survived by her dogs, cats and bird.
Funeral services will be private. Her final resting place will be in Kingsley Cemetery, Townville.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Charlene’s memory to the Crawford County Humane Society, 11012 Kennedy Hill Road, Meadville, Pa. 16335.
Please take a moment to share a memory or condolence with the family on Charlene’s Book of Memories online at WarrenFH.com
Arrangements are in the care of Ryan M. Warren Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 544 Chestnut Street, Meadville.
