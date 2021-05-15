Helen Joslyn (nee: Motzer), 94 years of age, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 13, 2021.
She was born on Jan. 15, 1927 in Titusville. Helen graduated from Titusville High School in 1944.
In 1945, she worked for the Army Ordinance in Perry Forge inspecting 155 mm shells for the M55 Howitzer, then she went to Conneautville to inspect tank tracks. Late in 1945 she went to business school in Oil City. After she graduated, she had several jobs doing records and bookkeeping for various companies.
On June 4, 1949, she married Lloyd Joslyn and eventually moved to Amherst. In 1959 she moved to Brownhelm, where she lived for 56 years before moving to independent living in Sandusky and finally into a skilled nursing facility.
Helen was a member of the Brownhelm Historical Society, the Brownhelm Congregational Church and the GLY Club. She was a Memorial Day advocate initiating the tradition of displaying flags on phone poles by the township. She had a love of cooking, baking, gardening, sewing, playing cards and being with friends.
Survivors include; her sons, Robert (Marci) Joslyn, of Vermilion, Fredric (Marcia) Joslyn, of Sandusky; her daughter, Myra (Dean) Koch, of Amherst; her grandsons, Jeffrey and Jared Joslyn and Dakota Koch; her nephews, Bill Motzer, of Newton Falls, Ohio, and Leroy Stemper of South Dakota; her nieces, Jean (Ron) Foth, of Pennsylvania, Jennifer (Charles) Trego, of Columbus, and Marlene Stemper.
Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd Joslyn; brother, John “Jack” Motzer; nephew, James “Jim” Motzer; her parents, Frederick and Myra Motzer (nee: Paulsen), and her stepfather, Harry Gustafson.
Public visitation for family and friends will be held on Friday, May 21 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Hempel Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held at noon on Saturday, May 22 in Union Cemetery, Titusville. Due to COVID-19 state regulations, we are asking that people wear a mask and be careful to maintain social distancing.
The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the Brownhelm Historical Society, 1950 North Ridge Rd., Vermilion Ohio. 44089; Brownhelm Congregational Church, 2144 North Ridge Rd., Vermilion Ohio 44089; or the Titusville High School Class of 1944 302 E. Walnut St., Titusville Pa. 16354.
Please visit the funeral home’s website to share a memory and sign the guest register at hempelfuneralhome.com.
