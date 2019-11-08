Mr. Orrie M. Howard, 92, of Centerville, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at the Crawford County Care Home in Saegertown.
He was born in Centerville on June 14, 1927, to the late William and Phoebe Paddock Howard.
Orrie graduated from Townville High School, Class of 1945.
He married Gloria Hurlburt on Feb. 12, 1950, in Centerville.
Orrie served in United States Army, active duty during WWII, and in United States Army Reserves and National Guard for a total of thirty years; retiring and honorably discharged with the rank of SGT.
He worked as a dairy farmer for over thirty years. He was employed at National Forge and then Polamco, in Titusville. He was also the mail carrier for Centerville post office.
He was a member of the Bruce Shorts VFW Post 5958 and the Cleo J. Ross American Legion Post 368.
Orrie is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Gloria Howard, of Centerville; five children, Thomas Howard and wife, Fran, Jeffery Howard and wife, Marie, Patricia Marrs, William Howard, and Lori Watson and husband, Clark, all of Centerville; 11 grandchildren, Joe Howard, Dorreen Shuda, Jeremy Howard, Kaitlynn Howard, Clinton Marrs, Shelly Orozco-Marrs, Monica Chatham, Becky M. Howard, William O. Howard, Marshall Watson and Lenore Watson-Stout; nine great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by six siblings, Lloyd Howard, Charles Howard, Arthur Howard, Ruth Markley, Ester Cole and Walter Howard.
Private services will be conducted with the family.
Inurnment will be in Sunnyside Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville. Condolences may be made to the family at garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
